 
Geo News

Oasis dodge 'interview' spotlight to avoid 'holes in our relationship'

Oasis' prominent members, Liam and Noel Gallagher revealed why they are avoiding interviews

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2024

Oasis dodge interview spotlight to avoid holes in our relationship
Oasis dodge 'interview' spotlight to avoid 'holes in our relationship'

Oasis just revealed why they won’t be appearing in any interviewers.

Even though the iconic rock band might be heading for a reunion tour and everyone is curious to find out insights of the band, Oasis has decided to remain rather tight lipped.

The infamous Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel have remained active in responding to fans on X, formerly Twitter ever since the reunion concerts announcement.

Responding to a user’s post, Liam discussed his decades long feud with Noel stating how the two "need to prioritize having a healthy bond."

The 52-year-old Live Forever hitmaker, replied with, "RESPEK," to which another fan penned, "I think Noel doesn't want to do interviews with you because you're funnier."

To this, Liam took to the official platform, addressing the actual reason why the band is avoiding the spotlight of interviews.

"We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship," he explained.

Furthermore, another fan commented, "just hope you guys are happy who cares about the media," to which Liam hyped up the response, saying, "you tell em kid."

Selena Gomez hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Selena Gomez hints at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Henry Winkler reveals why he turned down iconic role in 'Grease'
Henry Winkler reveals why he turned down iconic role in 'Grease'
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in first public appearance post chemo
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in first public appearance post chemo
Laura Dern shares kids' reaction to working with their favourite Liam Hemsworth
Laura Dern shares kids' reaction to working with their favourite Liam Hemsworth
Tom Brady encourages Florida to 'stay strong' amid Hurricane Milton threat
Tom Brady encourages Florida to 'stay strong' amid Hurricane Milton threat
Mariah Carey unveils exciting 'homage to the original' holiday song
Mariah Carey unveils exciting 'homage to the original' holiday song
Meghan Markle ‘rash, hasty' overnight antics attacked
Meghan Markle ‘rash, hasty' overnight antics attacked
Blake Lively celebrates 'It Ends With Us' co-star's birthday
Blake Lively celebrates 'It Ends With Us' co-star's birthday