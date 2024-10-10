Oasis dodge 'interview' spotlight to avoid 'holes in our relationship'

Oasis just revealed why they won’t be appearing in any interviewers.

Even though the iconic rock band might be heading for a reunion tour and everyone is curious to find out insights of the band, Oasis has decided to remain rather tight lipped.

The infamous Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel have remained active in responding to fans on X, formerly Twitter ever since the reunion concerts announcement.

Responding to a user’s post, Liam discussed his decades long feud with Noel stating how the two "need to prioritize having a healthy bond."

The 52-year-old Live Forever hitmaker, replied with, "RESPEK," to which another fan penned, "I think Noel doesn't want to do interviews with you because you're funnier."

To this, Liam took to the official platform, addressing the actual reason why the band is avoiding the spotlight of interviews.

"We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship," he explained.

Furthermore, another fan commented, "just hope you guys are happy who cares about the media," to which Liam hyped up the response, saying, "you tell em kid."