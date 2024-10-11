80s popstar Paula Abdul shares health update with fans

The 80s popstar Paula Abdul recently updated her fans about her health.

Abdul, who had to cancel her Canadian tour due to health issues last month, told Us Weekly at the Dancers Against Cancers' 10th Annual Gala of Stars Awards that she is recovering well.



“I have already had one procedure done," she said, adding, "I have one more to go, but I'm guaranteed eight weeks I'll be Humpty Dumpty back together again."

The singer also confirmed that she plans to tour again, saying, "I had the best time just coming off this tour and there's still the rest of the world to see and to be able to perform in front of."

The 62-year-old singer was due to take her Straight Up! tour to Canada on September 25, however, she cancelled several weeks beforehand, due to “some injuries” she sustained.

While informing fans on social media, she also shared doctors had "advised” that one of her injuries “requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time”.