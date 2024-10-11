 
Scooter Braun sends loud and clear message to Taylor Swift

Scooter Braun has been in a famous feud with Taylor Swift since 2019

Web Desk
October 11, 2024

Scooter Braun finally talked about his and Taylor Swift‘s highly publicised feud over her music rights.

For the unversed, the 43-year-old former music manager has been in a feud with the 34-year-singer over music rights since 2019. 

He fell out with the Love Story hitmaker after he bought the rights to her master recordings, allegedly slapping her with restrictions on performing her hits live.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime event in Los Angeles, Braun admitted that he watched the recent two-part documentary series Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood.

"I wasn’t going to watch it because I just thought it was going to be, like, another hit piece," he said, noting that he pretty much stayed quiet about this kind of stuff.

The 43-year-old added that a lot of things were misrepresented in the documentary.

"My dad called me and my mom, and they were like, we just watched it. We think you should watch it. So I did," he said.

The former music manager then expressed that he wanted to "move on" from feud with Swift.

"Look," said Braun, adding, "It’s five years later. I think, everyone, it’s time to move on. There were a lot of things that were misrepresented."

Moreover, the businessman also praised the Anti-Hero singer when asked which artist he would love to build a company around and he named Swift.

