Dwayne Johnson reflects on the importance of fighting demons: 'I’ve been there'

Dwayne Johnson emphasized the importance of fighting with your fears on World Mental Health Day.

On October 10, the professional wrestler took to his Instagram and shared a video, highlighting the importance of mental wellbeing and how we should address our fears that take a toll on our mental health.

In his video, he began saying that “everybody is fighting demons and a lot of people keep it in. A lot of people don’t talk about it and I learned that, in many cases, the hard way over the years.”

“I check in with my friends I don’t check in and say, ‘Hey what’s wrong?’ I check in and say, ‘How’s your heart? How are you feeling?’ And you’d be surprised what that means to people,” he added.

Johnson further commented by saying, “I know what it’s like to struggle with mental health. I know what it’s like to spiral… I’ve been there,” and called those challenging times “bouts of mental hellness.”



Reflecting on his recent struggle with mental health, Johnson expressed that waking up on a beautiful day feels “grey.”

“So just a reminder to check in on your friends. Check in on your loved ones because when you don’t… I’ve lost friends over the years who decided to check out and just couldn't handle the stress and the pressure of life. The mental hellness all became too much for them,” he stated, stressing the importance of keeping a check on your loved ones.

Towards the end of his video, the Moana star also encouraged everyone to check in on themselves and seek help, as “it doesn’t make you weak...That’s your superpower.”

It is pertinent to mention that the 52-year-old alum of Black Adam has been vocal about his mental health journey multiple times, including his phases of depression.