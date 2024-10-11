 
Queen Camilla reacts as King Charles set to miss key event amid cancer

King Charles cancels Cop29 next month amid his ongoing cancer treatment

October 11, 2024

Queen Camilla breathed a sigh of relief after Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles will not attend the upcoming 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop29) in Azerbaijan.

The Palace revealed that the monarch, who is getting treated for cancer, would not able to attend the event next month due to health issues.

While the news was upsetting for the Royal fans, an insider has revealed that the Queen Consort is “pleased” that Charles had to cancel the engagement.

According to The Mirror, Camilla has expressed reservations about the monarch's demanding travel schedule amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

"The King will not be going to Cop,” an insider told the publication. "He has not been asked by the Government to attend the event and he is also mindful of his own commitments following the upcoming autumn tour."

Following this, a close friend of the King and the Queen told Daily Beast that “Camilla will be pleased he is not going straight off to Azerbaijan.”

"She didn’t particularly want him to go to Australia, and she will be encouraging him to take it easy once he gets back—never an easy task.”

