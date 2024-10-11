T.I. reveals his reasons for never performing again over insane reason

T.I. will not perform live ever again over insane reason

The American rapper T.I. has confirmed that he will retire from performing later this year.

The About The Money star made the revelations during an appearance on 96.1 The Beat’s afternoon show Rari at 2, where he indicated that the gig will be his last live performance in Atlanta.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, told the host, “I appreciate y'all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing.”

The American rapper then explained that he does not want to do it anymore and said, “I don't want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore."

The host later asked the 44-year-old rapper whether he was going to "do" something for another event and the artist insisted he would only ever take to the stage again on his own terms.

"Of course, I'm going to answer the phone to tell them that I will not be performing," the 44-year-old insisted.

The rapper previously announced that his upcoming 12th album, titled Kill the King, would be his final solo record. However, a release date of the album has not yet been confirmed.