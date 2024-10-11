Oasis announces extra dose of happiness for Aussie fans with exciting news

Oasis recently added an extra dose of happiness for Australian fans.



The English rock band, who is preparing to embark on a huge world tour Oasis Live '25 next year, took to Instagram and shared the exciting news with followers.

The band in a post announced that they have added the extra dates to their tour of Australia due to "phenomenal demand".

A post on the band's Instagram page read, "Australia. Due to phenomenal demand, additional dates have been announced in both Melbourne and Sydney! #OasisLive25."



According to the post, the 90s band will now play four shows Down Under starting on October 31 and November 1 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The band will then move on to a pair of dates at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on November 7 and 8. Moreover, the four concerts will be put on sale on October 15.

The announcement comes after the Britpop band announced the first international dates for the Oasis Live 25 tour with tickets for shows in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Mexico City swiftly selling out.

The icons have already sold out 19 stadium shows across the UK and Ireland next summer.