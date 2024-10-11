 
Doctor issues dire warning about King Charles' cancer progressing

A doctor speaks out about the imminent danger King Charles is facing

October 11, 2024

Doctor issues dire warning about King Charles' cancer progressing

A doctor has just shed some light on the imminent danger that King Charles’ cancer poses now that he’s decided to pause his treatments during a tour of Australia.

The news has been brought to light by a doctor for the NHS (National Health Service) named GP Dr. Raj Arora.

During an interview with Hello! The doctor said, “Pausing cancer treatment is something that should be considered with caution.”

Because “It has to be under the guidance of a specialist, such as your oncologist."

She also added that in doing so “several things should be taken into consideration when deciding whether you should pause treatment, including looking at the stage of cancer, how urgent your treatment is, and how aggressive the cancer is. If it’s more aggressive, delaying treatment may not be advisable.”

“The doctors will look at the patient’s overall health to decide whether it’s safe to pause treatment, and how long for.”

However, before signing off she issued a cautionary warning as well, and said “The longer you have the break from treatment, the more the cancer may progress.”

For those unversed with the reason for this pause, it is due to the King's tour of Australia which will begin on October 18th, 2024, and run till the 26th.

