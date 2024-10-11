Kelly Osbourne addresses the 'Ozempic craze in Hollywood'

Kelly Osbourne just supported her mom, Sharon Osbourne’s Ozempic journey.

The daughter and wife, respectively, of the legendary rocker, Ozzy Osbourne, have presented their stances over the FDA approved and rather famous, weight-loss drug, Ozempic.

She joined the queue of A-list celebrities that have expressed their opinion over the medication, including, Rebel Wilson, Kathy Bates and Stephen Fry just to name a few.

Speaking to E! News, Kelly, who is the girlfriend of Slipknot rock star Sid Wilson, deemed the controversial drug, that her mother used, as “amazing” speaking further of the “Ozempic craze in Hollywood.”

"I think it’s amazing and I think it’s great for them," The Osbournes star said, adding, "There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that’s isn’t as boring as working out?"

Kelly continued, "People hate on it because they want to do it. The people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or p***ed off that they can’t afford it.”

"Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive but it eventually won’t be because it actually works,” the 39-year-old further mentioned.