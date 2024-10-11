Miranda Hart credits Selena Gomez for giving 'courage to be vulnerable'

Miranda Hart just moved Selena Gomez to tears!

The 51-year-old actress and comedian revealed how when the Who Says hitmaker went public with her health struggles, it generated inspiration for her to reveal her own battle with Lyme disease.

As the two made their appearance on the latest episode of The Graham Norton show, Hart could be heard sharing how the singer’s My Mind & Me documentary provided her with the “courage to be vulnerable,” as she took the step of revealing her diagnosis through the memoir, I Haven't Been Entirely Honest with You.

“I had my diagnosis during the pandemic, and it was a very lonely time, so I decided I didn't want to be alone anymore, so I put out this little prayer with about one percent of hope, but I met someone and got married in July,” the newly wed, Spy star revealed.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez has remained vocal of her mental health issues as well as the fair share of troubles that come with suffering from the autoimmune disease lupus.

The musician has mentioned in her documentary about how she was drawn to ending her own life for many years as she battled psychosis, then later being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.