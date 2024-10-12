Jennifer Lopez moves 'forward with optimism' after challenging year: Source

According to a source close to the Atlas actor revealed to People magazine that "this has been one of the hardest years for Jennifer."

The insider went on to say, "She didn't want to file for divorce. She just felt like she had no choice. Nothing was gonna change with Ben,"

It is pertinent to mention that Lopes filed for divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage.

As per her divorce filing the Marry Me actress listed April 26, as their date of separation, as the couple mostly spent summer separately.

"She was very upset about it," the tipster said, adding, "But true to her positive outlook on life, she's moving forward with optimism. Instead of feeling like she's fallen flat on her face, she sees it was meant to be. She's taking time for herself right now."

"She knows she lives a privileged life in so many ways. She's very grateful for all the beautiful memories with Ben, but she's now focused on creating the best future for herself and her kids," the tattler further pointed out.