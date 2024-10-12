Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' takes yet another legal move against Richard Gadd

Fiona Harvey, the real-life stalker "Martha" has taken another legal action against Richard Gadd, the creator of Baby Reindeer.



Her legal team filed yet another revised complaint against the creator which points out a number of hugely significant differences between the 2019's play and the 2024's Netflix series.

For the unversed, before turning it into a Netflix limited series, Gadd played the Baby Reindeer based play in Edinburgh Fringe festival back in 2019.

The play ran for nearly four weeks and was attended by more than 80 people, as per Mail Online.



Now, according to court papers acquired by the publication, the 2019 play, performed by Gadd as his alter ego stand-up comedian named Donny Dunn, never claimed to be "a true story" as the TV show does, instead stating that it was "based on a true story".

Additionally, the play contains no reference to any "arrest", "guilty plea", "conviction" or "imprisonment" for Martha.

However, the Netflix show ends with Martha pleading guilty to stalking Donny.

As she was a convicted stalker due to her previous campaign against a lawyer, she is sentenced to four and a half years in prison for this second offence. By contrast, in the Baby Reindeer play, she is never arrested, let alone convicted.

The new legal case comes after the real life stalker’s acting lawyer launched a "no-holds-barred legal assault" on Netflix in June.



In the legal case, the real life Martha, while demanding $170 million (£130 million) from the streaming giant, claimed that she had sued the OTT for "intentional infliction of emotional distress", and "gross negligence".