R. Kelly framed due to 'brainwashed' daughter?

R. Kelly’s daughter, Buku Abi, just shared her side of the story amid bombshell claims made against her father.

During TVEI Streaming's new two-part docuseries, titled, Karma: A Daughter’s Journey, the 26-year-old responded to the claims of her father s**ually harassing her back when she was just a child.

However, Abi has now opened up saying, that her mother, Andrea Kelly, brainwashed her and the disgraced musician’s children against him.

For the unversed, Kelly alleged in 2019 that she had suffered s**ual abuse and torment via her documentary, with the title of Surviving R. Kelly.

At that time, Abi called her estranged father a “monster” in response to which an insider was quick to spill to TMZ that Kelly believed Abi had been “brainwashed” by her mother.

“When it comes to him feeling as if my mom has brainwashed us, I feel like it’s bulls***,” Abi can heard saying in Karma.

“He knows exactly why we can’t have the relationship that we would've liked to have with him. I don’t understand how you could put your hands on my mother and then expect me to be able to have the same relationship with you,” she further noted for her viewers.