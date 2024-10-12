Gene Simmons remains unfazed amid 'DWTS' controversy: 'had a great time'

Gene Simmons just addressed the controversy that arose following his remarks on Dancing with the Stars.

On October 9, the KISS rocker was invited as a guest judge for the reality TV show’s Hair Metal Night, where he had a lot to say about the performers’ appearances, that in return, earned him quite some backlash.

During the show he called one dancer "hot, hot, hot," and for the other he stated that the contestant moved him "not just with your gyrations and so on, but your beautiful face."

However, as the controversy caught fire, the Crazy Crazy Nights crooner spoke to DailyMail, remaining firm on his comments.

"I stand by every word I said. I had a great time. The contestants were great. The show was great. Watch the show. It was a lot of fun,” the Detroit Rock City rocker told the outlet.

"Everybody’s got something to say. Watch the show. It was a lot of fun. Everybody had a great time,” he added.

For the unversed, dancer Witney Carson and former NFL star Danny Amendola were the ones who received Simmons comment, "It's difficult to look at you and to figure out which one is more hot, hot, hot."

While the remark, "Chandler, you've fogged up my glasses. I don't know what to tell you. You move me, not just with your gyrations and so on, but your beautiful face and how you were into the emotion of it,” was met by the 24-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress and Chandler Kinney, from the 75-year-old rock star.