Celine Dion faces lip sync accusations for Paris 2024 Olympics show: 'a corrected playback'

Celine Dion faces lip sync accusations for Paris 2024 Olympics show

Celine Dion just faced accusations of lip-syncing.

After the 56-year-old singer had her Paris 2024 Olympics live performance released for TV, she found herself becoming the center of lip-syncing and mimicking allegations.

The iconic My Heart Will Go On singer performed a riveting version of the song, Hymne a L'amour (Hymn to Love) which was declared by President Emmanuel Macron as the “emotional highlight” of the opening ceremony on the River Seine, for the Summer Games.

However, Liberation newspaper, France's reputable outlet, reported a speculation going on and reported that several music industry insiders claimed that Dione’s July 26 performance was pre-recorded.

Etienne Guereau, a composer and performer told Liberation, “What we heard on TV was a corrected playback.”



Supporting the claim, an anonymous sound engineer added, "It was 100% playback, you can hear it from the first notes."

Adding more fuel to the fire, a YouTuber musician, Wings of Pegasus, observed that the rehearsal and actual performance sounded too similar, as per the Mirror.

Paris 2024 officials have not responded to any such claims as the allegations escalate in response to the promise they made that the show would be completely live.