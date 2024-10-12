Is Prince Harry in danger of becoming 'spare part' in his marriage to Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle has received a sweet advice related to her marriage to Prince Harry following recent trips to Nigeria and Colombia.



The advice has come from royal expert Amanda Platell.

Writing for the Daily Mail, per Daily Express, Amanda has urged Meghan to avoid making Harry 'plus one.'

She has asked question if Archie and Lilibet doting father is now his fabulous wife, Meghan Markle's "plus one" since stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

Amanda questioned: "Barely two years after he portrayed himself as the forgotten Spare in his venge-fest book of the same name, is Prince Harry in danger of becoming a spare part in his own marriage, too?"

The royal expert also reflected on her own marriage, saying: "So Meghan, take note to avoid your marriage ending up like mine – a bitter and costly divorce followed by a lifetime of ‘what ifs’."

Prince Harry took solo trips without Meghan Markle to Britain and South Africa following their joint Nigeria and Colombia tours recently.

Commenting on Harry's stance on previous tours, Amanda says: "That a miserable-looking Harry increasingly cuts a forlorn figure, playing second fiddle to the magnificent Meghan. During their two faux-royal tours to Nigeria and Colombia earlier this year, he was very much the sideshow."