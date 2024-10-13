World Culture Festival: Mega concert featuring local, int'l musicians dazzles audience

Artist performing at the ongoing World Culture Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan (APC) in Karachi on October 12, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

KARACHI: Musicians from different parts of the world turned the vibe energetic on the 17th day of the ongoing World Culture Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan (APC) in Karachi on Saturday.



The charged audience swayed to the groovy moves at the mega music concert which featured 11 artists including those from Spain, Pakistan, Ireland and the United States.

The concert began at 8:15pm with Pakistani musician Faqeer Zulfiqar taking the stage, bringing Sindhi beats to the event, uniting people through the power of his music. It was then followed by Sovapa Instrumental Ensemble.



Following this, Samra Khan and Fazal Jutt entranced the audience with their music, allowing the people to feel the beats of their songs.

After some desi music, Erica Lawrence and Sara Dillamore from US and Chris Kelly from Ireland enchanted the audience.

Subsequently, the audience enjoyed the performance by Pakistani band Cosmic Fluid. Their music is characterised by fluid transitions through a wide range of musical motifs and movements that traverse everything from blues, psychedelia, eastern classical, and even electronic dance music, minus the electronics.

Later, Sounds of Kolachi, a musical ensemble from Karachi, took to the stage. The 10-piece group featured vocalists and instrumentalists which blends raga and Western harmony, counterpoint and South Asian genres.

The concert then featured Abdur Rehman (HAVI), a musician who brought old vibes to the audience. The event ended with young singer Maanu bringing grooves to the people of Karachi.

A day earlier, the audience was left spellbound by stunning showcase of classical dance by renowned dancer Sheema Kermani and her group at the ACP.

Kermani opened the performance with a stirring rendition of the famous poetess late Fahmida Riaz's poem “Aao Hum Watnon Raqs Karo”.



Accompanied by a group of talented performers, Kermani's artistic brilliance mesmerised the crowd, making it a night to remember for classical dance enthusiasts.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.



