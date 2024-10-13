Travis Barker's son Landon had no clue about Diddy-themed party he attended

Travis Barker's son Landon was recently spotted at Sean 'Diddy' Combs themed party.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, the 21-year-old celebrated his birthday with dad Travis and step-mom Kourtney Kardashian is Malibu on Wednesday, later attended another party which reportedly centered around Diddy.

Diddy, arrested on September 16 due to allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, has his upcoming trial scheduled for May 5, 2025.

An insider told the outlet that Landon was not aware of the event, stating, "The content that has surfaced from Wednesday night at Harriet’s Rooftop Lounge is from another individual's birthday," adding, "Earlier, Landon had a small dinner at Nobu that was hosted by his father and stepmother, who then returned home. Landon and his friends then attended Harriet's."

The source further stated, "He, nor ownership, had any knowledge of the theme of the party, nor was he aware that the servers would be presenting bottles of baby oil that night for someone else."

"He did not participate in the baby oil service and refused to engage," they added.

The outlet has revealed that the video from the event sees reference of the "freak offs" that happens at the rapper's parties.

The video shows DJ saying, "We’re getting really freaky tonight. We’re getting Diddy freaky tonight."