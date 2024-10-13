Ellen DeGeneres' unveils her retirement plan from showbiz with latest move

Ellen DeGeneres, who normally lives in Montecito, California in a $25 million mansion, has reportedly bought a property.



The 66-year-old comedian is reportedly moving to UK as a source told The Sun newspaper’s Biz on Sunday column that she has "fallen in love with the property in the Cotswolds".

The comedian, who has been married to actress Portia de Rossi since 2008, has been on the lookout for a house in the area and often visits her celebrity friends.

As per the source, Ellen is said to have been inspired by the idea of the “status” that would come with owning a house in the area.

It also added, “A Cotswolds house has become a status symbol in the celebrity world and Ellen wanted to join the pack.”

The other A-lister celebrities who have previously bought property in the same region include Hugh Grant and supermodel Kate Moss.

Ellen confirmed her impending retirement in Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour, a show which was released on Netflix.

“This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” the Ellen DeGeneres Show star said on July 3, according to SFGate.