‘Pathetic' Meghan Markle playing comparisons with abused teenagers

Meghan Markle has just been called out by others for allegedly attempting to compare abuse and trauma with children living in abusive homes.

According to GB News, the clap back has been issued by political commentators Chloe Dobbs and Liz Kershaw and relates to comments made by the Duchess at the Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

For those unversed, this event had Meghan speaking with abused teenagers and ended with her calling herself one of the world’s “the most bullied people”.

This sparked a massive debate among the political commentators and even led Ms Dobbs to bash the Duchess and say, “This is just the most pathetic thing that has come out of her mouth.”

Because to “Tell this to kids who get beat up over and over again and are bullied by parents in abusive households. I mean, how pretentious are you Meghan Markle?”

Ms Kershaw also chimed in and shared her own choice words. She said, “Most of the criticism has been negative, and I think she deserves it.”

“We are quite aggressive towards her. We’re slightly obsessed in the media, whether it’s British or American media.”

“I can imagine that’s not nice to be on the receiving end of. But I do think there’s something really off about going and talking to young girls, going and talking to young people and saying, ‘pity me’.”

Afterall, “You live a life of luxury unimaginable to 99.99 per cent of people on the planet, you should be telling those young people what they can achieve, not what they can fear.”