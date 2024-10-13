Photo: Blake Lively working with Anna Kendrick only for 'personal gain:' Source

Blake Lively has reportedly said yes to the sequel of A Simple Favour with Anna Kendrick.

Even though she does not get along well with Anna Kendrick due to the differences in their personalities, Blake has agreed to star in a new project with Anna, per Life & Style.

Reportedly, this project will enable the wife of Ryan Reynolds to do some damage control following “mean girl” label.

Speaking on the matter, a source dished, “Blake has now had the biggest direct hit of her career with It Ends With Us but she’s not going to let herself be permanently painted as the villain every project she does going forward.”

They went on to add, “In fact, she is pushing back against that strongly and making sure her real allies know just how much they are valued.”

As per this confidante, both the actresses have “managed to put aside their personality differences” to work on A Simple Favor 2 — a project some in the press had deemed “impossible,” after which they moved on to a new topic.