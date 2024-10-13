Taylor Swift hints at 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' announcement during recent outing

Taylor Swift is seemingly dropping hints for highly-anticipated announcement.

As fans are eagerly waiting for major announcement, Swift has dropped another easter egg.

On Saturday, the Blank Space crooner stepped out for a romantic date with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The couple was spotted at entering New York City restaurant. They looked stylish as Swift donned a gold velvet dress with black platform footwear and Kelce opted for blue polo shirt paired with khaki pants and white sneakers.

However, the Grammy-winner 's leather purse with a gold chain from Roberto Cavalli, caught everyone's attention.

The hidden detail on the bag featuring a gold letter "R" and snakes around has sparked speculation's of an upcoming announcement of Swift's highly-anticipated album Reputation (Taylor's Version).

This has sparked abuzz among fans who took to X (Formerly Twitter) to express their excitement.

"“Taylor Swift seen wearing a snake bag with the letter R” and now look at me texting my friends about this and how it’s a obviously a nod to reputation (Taylor’s Version)" one user wrote.

Another added, "The BLACK bag, WITH AN "R" AND SNAKES. Then when people start shouting Reputation at your show you don't like it TAYLOR SWIFT STOP DRIVING US CRAZY."

The Reputation (Taylor's Version) could be expected in coming months as Swift is set to resume Eras Tour on October 18.

The tour will be concluded on December 8, 2024.