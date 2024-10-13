Liam Gallagher postpones wedding to Debbie Gwyther for THIRD time

Liam Gallagher and Debbie Gwyther have been together for a decade

Liam Gallagher has postponed his wedding to Debbie Gwyther for a third time.

According to new reports, Liam, 52, has yet again held off his wedding in order to focus on his upcoming Oasis tour with brother Noel.

Liam and Debbie, who is also his music manager, have been engaged since 2019, and their wedding was first delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They then decided to tie the knot at Lake Como in Italy last year, but it was postponed due to Liam’s hip surgery.

“They’d rather wait until the Oasis dates are out the way and do a family affair.”

Debbie worked at Liam’s management company Quest and became his personal assistant in 2013. They got together after he divorced his second wife Nicole Appleton in 2014.

The Oasis star shares a daughter Gene, 23, with Nicole, and son Lennon, 25, with his first wife Patsy Kensit. He’s also father to Molly, 26, and Gemma, 11, from other relationships.

An insider described Debbie’s good influence over Liam, telling The Mail: “Debbie knows what's best for Liam. She is strict with him. Not only is she his girlfriend but she is his manager so she knows exactly what needs to be done.”

“Unlike his previous girlfriends and wives, he listens to Debbie, he adores her and trusts she knows what she's doing. You need to be a hell of a strong character to have any sort of hold over him. Loads of people have tried and failed, but he loves her and knows how much of a positive difference she has made to his life. She doesn't take any s***.”

This comes as Liam and Noel prepare for an Oasis tour after 15 years of estrangement from one another. The tour will take them to Europe, Australia and North America.