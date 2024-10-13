Alfre Woodard, Roderick Spencer continue to 'fall in love' after 40-year marriage

Alfre Woodard and Roderick Spencer continue to fall in love with each other after nearly 41 years of marriage.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Alfre talks about her marriage to producer Roderick.

She told the outlet, "It's that thing of partnering up. You just know your partner. Your partner just happened to be good in bed, but your partner, it's your trust place."

"It's family, but in a way that has nothing to do with DNA. It's constant discovery and renegotiating and continuing to fall in love," Alfre added.

Additionally, the actress also discussed dealing with the stress in marriage, saying, "You can cry about it, you can argue about it, and then sometimes in the middle of it all, you don't know why, but something will make you laugh."

"And if there's an irreverence there, that either of you can make each other laugh or look at something that makes you both laugh — because the thing is, it's all always all right. And the laughter and the humor that you'll share, it is a principle. It's always there," she added.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1983, share two children together, Mavis and Duncan.

On the professional front, Alfre is currently starring in Stephen King's film adaptation Salem's Lot, which is streaming on Max.