Jamie Foxx steps out to commemorate daugther Anelise's birthday

Jamie Fox celebrated his daughter Anelise's 16th birthday and spent quality time with her.



The 56-year-old actor and singer stepped out on Saturday night for dinner at a famous dine-in place Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills as per Daily Mail.

According to the photos shared by the outlet, the father-daughter duo coordinated athleisure attire.

Anelisa donned a red hoodie paired with matching wide-leg pants with some animal prints on it. The birthday girl also let loose her dark red tinted curls.

The proud dad sported a grey hoodie with handkerchief prints on it and paired it with same color trousers.

He completed his look with a pair of silver color shoes which he wore with black socks.

On October 9, Foxx took to his official instagram account to mark his teenage daughter's birthday with a sweet note.

"I have watched you grow. It has been nothing short of extraordinary. I cannot believe that you are 16 years old today, "Anelise, you are a force to be reckoned with happy birthday to you. You’re just getting started the ones that know know….I love you to the moon and back. SWEET SWEET SIXTEEN!!!!!!" the caption reads.

Moreover, in the celeboratory post, the father of two also posted Anelise's unseen throwback snaps.

It is pertinent to mention that Foxx shared Anelise with his ex Kristin Grannis. He is also father to a 30-year-old daughter, Corinne, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline.