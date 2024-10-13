Selena Gomez shares lesson she 'needed': 'It really struck home'

Selena Gomez is on a journey of self-understanding with the mission to embrace her true self and ditch any labels put on her.



Today, on October 13, Selena took to Instagram to share a video celebrating her recent Mental Fitness Summit by Wondermind.

In the video, the Wolves hitmaker reflected on the importance of community and the support that it gives.

“Why I always go back to community? Because you are who you surround yourself with,” she began.

“And I think it is very important for you to feel safe in whatever community you build. And it’s… it’s hard!” she continued.

She then went on to narrate a quote that she posted recently, saying that she “needed to personally hear it” and others may benefit from it as well.

She read: “Maybe the journey isn’t about becoming anything. Maybe it’s about unbecoming everything that isn’t really you, so that you can be who you are meant to be in the first place.”

Selena Gomez noted that the saying “really struck home” for her and that she tries “to look at good things as well.”