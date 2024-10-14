Love in Limelight: Veena Malik and her ‘TikTok Prince' speak out

Pakistani actress and model Veena Malik. — Instagram/@theveenamalik

Pakistani actress and model Veena Malik is no stranger to the spotlight, but this time, it’s her latest "love" that’s making headlines.

Recently, Veena’s name has been linked not to a fellow actor or model, but to a TikToker who is six years younger. Social media has been abuzz with videos of the two exchanging gifts, leaving fans and users wondering: is this a genuine relationship, or just a bit of social media flair?

In an exclusive chat with Geo.tv, Veena finally addressed the rumours, saying, “Women don’t usually spill all their secrets, and I kept this one under wraps for a while. But if people are talking about love, what’s wrong with that?”

Veena Malik gained widespread attention during her appearance on Bigg Boss Season 4, where her rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Ashmit Patel caused a stir. Their on-camera intimacy sparked mixed reactions in Pakistan, with many harshly criticising her.

During a time when relations between Pakistan and India were better, Veena also worked in Bollywood on several occasions. One of her notable performances was her item number “Channo” in the Indian film “Gali Gali Chor Hai”, along with other projects that gave her fame across the border.

Beyond that, Veena rose to fame with "Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain", a popular satirical show that aired on Geo News in 2008. However, she faced major backlash for posing topless for the Indian edition of FHM magazine, which caused an uproar in Pakistan.

In 2012, Veena was also in the spotlight after being selected to host a Ramadan transmission, but due to public outcry, a private TV channel cancelled her role, adding to her long list of controversies.

“Every challenge comes with ease.”

Veena has believed in love many times in her life, weathering difficult experiences, scandals, and public criticism. Yet, starting a new relationship, admitting it, and having high hopes for the future is a significant step, especially for someone who’s been through so much.

When asked by Geo.tv if past heartbreaks make her nervous about starting something new, Veena candidly replied: “I’ve always been confident in myself, but yes, I’ve had bad experiences in relationships that hurt me deeply. Still, I’ve never lost faith in myself or destiny. I’m the same person with a positive outlook, and I truly believe every hardship brings ease.”

Veena expressed hope that this time, instead of criticism, she will receive love and support from her fans and the public.

“Whatever happens in life, happens for a reason. That’s my belief.”

She also shared something she hadn’t spoken about before — her deep spiritual connection. “Whether life is good or bad, I’m someone who has faith in destiny.”

So, who is Veena’s “Mystery Man”?

Fans only know her “Prince” through his social media handle. He’s active on TikTok, but so far, no one has seen Shehryar Chaudhry’s face. He remains a mystery, despite his presence on social media.

In a chat with Geo.tv, Shehryar explained his low profile, saying, “I like to keep my personal life private, which is why you won’t see my picture on my profiles.”

Shehryar, an entrepreneur and businessman, described his relationship with Veena as one built on mutual respect. “From the beginning, I didn’t expect our closeness to draw this kind of attention. But honestly, I don’t care about that. Veena’s past isn’t what defines our relationship — it’s our present that matters to me.”

Regarding the controversies often tied to Veena, Shehryar said: “I believe everyone deserves respect. Our relationship goes beyond the media narratives about her.”

When asked about the future of their relationship, both Veena and Shehryar stayed quiet for now. However, it’s clear that Veena, despite her controversial past, is hoping for a fresh start with her “Prince” and the public’s support this time around.