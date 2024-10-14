How Tia Mowry repurposed her wedding ring from ex husband Cory Hardrict?

Tia Mowry gave her wedding ring from previous marriage a new purpose.



In a recent episode of her reality show Tia Mowry: My Next Act, aired on October 11, Mowry revealed that she has planned to make something special of the ring for her kids, which she received from her ex husband Cory Hardict.

Mowry said in the episode, "I haven't worn it for almost two years now, and it just doesn't feel right to sell it."

She went on to say, "But what I am wanting to do is change my wedding band into something for my kids. Pass it down, you know, to my kids, because they have been my biggest gift."

It pertinent to mention that the 46-year-old reality star shares daughter Cairo, 6, and son Cree, 13, with Hardict.

While talking about the ring Mowry got emotional and said, "I haven’t worn it. It's just been sitting… It was very pretty.”

Moreover, she called her decision "sad" and admitted that the ring "is a symbol of a marriage and it is no longer."

Later in the episode Mowry goes to a jewelry shop and reveals her desire to convert her ring into something worthy for her children.

She said to the employee at the shop, "It's been two years and what I want to do is to take my wedding ring and turn it into some nice pieces, jewelry pieces, for my two kids.”

At last, she decided to make a bracelet for Cairo and a necklace for Cree.

"I just think it's so beautiful to transform something that was given out of love and to give it to your children. It just makes me feel like my marriage wasn't a waste," she added.