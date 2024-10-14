Olivia Rodrigo makes shocking nod at Aussie culture with her wardrobe

Olivia Rodrigo embraced Australia's iconic brand Vegemite, while adding a local twist to her wardrobe as she took the stage during her Guts World Tour.



According to Daily Mail, while performing at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night, the 21-year-old pop star made waves with a quirky tank top featuring a Vegemite-themed message.

In regards to this, she sported a stylish T-shirt with the slogan “Vegemite just be in love” while she belted out her hit Good 4 U during her third Melbourne show on her Aussie tour.

Moreover, it isn't the first time the Traitor hitmaker has given a nod to Aussie culture as she has already tried out Tim Tams in an amusing TikTok video.

During her opening night in Melbourne, she also sported a tank top with the phrase “Bad Idea, I reckon?” which seemed to be a playful twist on her hit track Bad Idea, Right? and a fun reference to Australia's laid-back lingo, as per the publication.

Additionally, she kept the theme going on night two, stepping out in a crop top emblazoned with the word "Crikey!," a surprised expression, which seemed to be a shout-out to the quintessential Aussie catchphrase, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Rodrigo will once again take over the stage for her final show in Melbourne on October 14, before her highly-anticipated Sydney shows at the Qudos Bank Arena on October 17, 18, 21, and 22.

It is worth mentioning that Olivia has been making the most of her time Down Under and even filmed herself tucking into an original Tim Tam for the first time, as per the publication’s reports.