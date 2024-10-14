Prince Harry waiting for King Charles' funeral to cross into Buckingham Palace again?

Prince Harry’s chances at ever making a return after eroding the very fabric of his relationships has just been brought to light by an expert.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

Her sentiments have been shared in a piece for News.com.au.

In it she referenced just how badly relationships have eroded between the Duke and Buckingham Palace.

reportedly, “Others in the royal orbit make the Sussexes’ $71 million look cute, like William’s brother and sister-in-law, James and Pippa Matthews. Their net worth has been pegged at about $3.89 billion. Yes, with a ‘B’.”

“The Sussexes’ earnings have put them $71 million-ish ahead of where they would have been otherwise but … was it actually worth it? To lose so much, only to end up in the same money ballpark as his cousins?”

“The duke might have a much heftier personal bank account today than five years ago, but it has come at the highest of high costs. His ‘Pa’ King Charles has now been too busy to see him the last three times the duke has been in London, he has not spoken to his brother Prince William in two years and it has been reported that he has no intention of inviting him to his coronation.”

Before concluding she also attempted to drive the point home by making a rather morbid statement. In the eyes of Ms Elser, “Realistically, the only time that Harry might ever again be allowed to cross any sort of threshold at an actual royal or Windsor family event will be for Charles’ (hopefully many years if not decades from now) funeral. After which, I imagine he will be shown the door only to hear it slam irrevocably and finally behind him.”