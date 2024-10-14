 
Geo News

Rihanna flaunts her fashion sense during rare outing in LA

Rihanna appeared in style for a rare outing as she donned Westwood pantsuit in Los Angeles over the weekend

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2024

Rihanna flaunts her fashion sense during rare outing in LA
Rihanna flaunts her fashion sense during rare outing in LA 

Rihanna stepped out in a gray, tweed Vivienne Westwood pantsuit in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to Daily Mail, the 36-year-old mogul showed off her fashion sense as she layered a striped green and white soccer jersey underneath her double-breasted blazer, which had brown buttons.

While adding another pop of color, the footwear designer punctuated the outfit with a red and white pair of her Fenty x Puma Avanti Sneakers.

Moreover, the mother-of-two, who shares sons RZA and Riot with 36-year-old longtime beau ASAP Rocky, matched her glossy red manicure to the sneakers.

Rihanna flaunts her fashion sense during rare outing in LA

As per the publication, the What's My Name music artist wore her dark mane in voluminous, bouncy curls that fell over her shoulders.

Additionally, the billionaire businesswoman went for a full face of matte makeup while she layered gold necklaces and carried a small Goyard handbag with her streetwear look.

It is worth mentioning that this came after she recently opened up about how becoming a mother has influenced her style evolution.

While chatting with People magazine, she revealed, “I wear anything that's cozy, anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in. Those are the things I look for.”

Ryan Seacrest's feelings on Wheel Of Fortune feedback revealed
Ryan Seacrest's feelings on Wheel Of Fortune feedback revealed
Prince Harry waiting for King Charles' funeral to cross into Buckingham Palace again?
Prince Harry waiting for King Charles' funeral to cross into Buckingham Palace again?
Selena Gomez on working in 'Emilia Pérez': 'I'm so lucky'
Selena Gomez on working in 'Emilia Pérez': 'I'm so lucky'
Australian government makes big announcement ahead of King Charles visit
Australian government makes big announcement ahead of King Charles visit
Prince Harry issued a drastic warning about his finances
Prince Harry issued a drastic warning about his finances
Buckingham Palace's PR control sparked Meghan Markle's Royal struggles
Buckingham Palace's PR control sparked Meghan Markle's Royal struggles
Ian Somerhalder details his plans and 'big things' after stepping down from acting
Ian Somerhalder details his plans and 'big things' after stepping down from acting
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives valuable advice to Menendez brothers
Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives valuable advice to Menendez brothers