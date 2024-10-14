Rihanna flaunts her fashion sense during rare outing in LA

Rihanna stepped out in a gray, tweed Vivienne Westwood pantsuit in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to Daily Mail, the 36-year-old mogul showed off her fashion sense as she layered a striped green and white soccer jersey underneath her double-breasted blazer, which had brown buttons.

While adding another pop of color, the footwear designer punctuated the outfit with a red and white pair of her Fenty x Puma Avanti Sneakers.

Moreover, the mother-of-two, who shares sons RZA and Riot with 36-year-old longtime beau ASAP Rocky, matched her glossy red manicure to the sneakers.

As per the publication, the What's My Name music artist wore her dark mane in voluminous, bouncy curls that fell over her shoulders.

Additionally, the billionaire businesswoman went for a full face of matte makeup while she layered gold necklaces and carried a small Goyard handbag with her streetwear look.

It is worth mentioning that this came after she recently opened up about how becoming a mother has influenced her style evolution.

While chatting with People magazine, she revealed, “I wear anything that's cozy, anything that's stretchy, anything that's easy to bend down and pick my kids up in. Those are the things I look for.”