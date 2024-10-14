Buckingham Palace's PR control sparked Meghan Markle's Royal struggles

Meghan Markle’s former bodyguard Steve Davies has claimed that problems for the Duchess of Sussex started after Buckingham Palace started controlling her PR.



Speaking with In Touch Weekly, Davies recalled visiting the Duchess of Sussex in the UK after having worked for her as her bodyguard in the US after she started dating Prince Harry.

He revealed that Meghan’s employees started complaining about her after the Palace took over the PR control, noting that it was the Duchess who used to have the control herself prior to it.

Davies claimed that it did not help that “Buckingham Palace was controlling the PR and Meghan was always used to being able to control the PR herself with her team.”

“The staff at Buckingham Palace [said they] couldn’t stand working for her. Nobody had a bad word to say about her [in Toronto],” he noted.

“Even with the pressure that she was under, she was warm and considerate all the time,” Davies defended Meghan, adding that people might be surprised to find out “how friendly she is and what a big heart she has.”

“She’s great to her fans, and she would go out of her way to help people. That’s what hurts me — that people believe [otherwise],” he added.