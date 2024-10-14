Angelina Jolie makes fresh start after Brad Pitt's legal drama

Angelina Jolie has dropped the case against Brad Pitt's alleged abuse. Now, sources suggest she is “happy and relaxed.”



"She seems really relaxed and happy," an insider told Ok! Magazine. "It’s like she’s turned over a new leaf."

Reports say the focus of the Oscar winner will be now on her career and her children.

She recently made an appearance on the New York Film Festival red carpet with them.

The lawsuit, meanwhile, was about the 2016 fateful incident at a flight between the Jolie and Pitt family.

The version of Maleficent actress claimed the Fury star, in a fit of anger, assaulted their children and also physically and verbally abused her.

But the Oscar winner, in his defence, strongly denied attacking her or their children.

The matter was investigated, but the authorities reportedly opted to close the case after two months and pressed no charges against Brad.

During their legal battle, a court ruled to give 50/50 custody of their minor kids to both parents in 2021 — a verdict Angelina opposed.