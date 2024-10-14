Rick Astley voices support for stars like Chappell Roan

Rick Astley, one of the most popular eighties pop stars just became vocal about how young artists, who garner sudden fame, such as Chappell Roan, need to be provided with help to cope with the stress and pressure that comes along with it.

The singer skyrocketed to fame as a global superstar at the age of 21 in 1987 with his hit track, Never Gonna Give You Up.

He has now written about his childhood, his pop career as well as musical comeback in his latest autobiography title, Never.

“I have often said actually that I think it should be a legal thing that when someone signs a record deal, and I know this sounds a bit over the top, but that they get a therapist,” Astley said, which might just make sense ever since the Red Wine Supernova crooner’s diagnosis of “severe depression.”

He continues, “They get a few hours where someone says look, just so you know, you’re going to have to think about things slightly differently if this really takes off for you.”

“Because it’s amazing, and I wouldn’t swap it and I wouldn’t want to retract any of it or anything, but it’s absolutely, it’s inhumane what happens to people, it really is,” Astley further mentioned as he contrasted the pros and cons of fame.