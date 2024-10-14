 
Justin Timberlake 'draws up' plan to beat DWI backlash

Reports say Justin Timberlake will use the NSYNC reunion as a distraction

October 14, 2024

Justin Timberlake's reputation took a hit after he pleaded guilty to a DWI. Now, his team has reportedly ready a plan to distract fans from his controversy.

This was the reunion of NSYNC, a major hit band formed in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“Now is the time to give the people what they want and remind everyone why they fell in love with Justin in the first place,” the bird chirped to In Touch.

“Fans are eager for a blast from the past. Justin’s team is hoping nostalgia will distract from his recent troubles and shine a light on his talent as an entertainer!” they added.

Earlier, Justin had to issue an apology note online after he cancelled a show of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the last moment.

"I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing," he posted about an event that was set to take place in Newark, New Jersey.

He continued, "I'm so disappointed to not see you all - but I'm working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya'll deserve."

"Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always," the Selfish singer noted.

