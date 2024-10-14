 
Geo News

Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans concern after dramatic stage fall

Olivia Rodrigo performed her final 'GUTS' tour concert in Melbourne, Australia on Monday

By
Web Desk
|

October 14, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans concern after dramatic stage fall

Olivia Rodrigo has left fans concerned after her dramatic dive on the stage.

On Monday, Rodrigo performed her final GUTS tour concert in Melbourne, Australia.

During her energetic performance, the songstress suddenly fell into a hidden hole on stage.

Although, Rodrigo showed her resilience and regained her composure, fans were shocked.

The incident was caught on cameras and quickly went viral. Fans took to social media, sharing the clip and expressing their concerns.

Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans concern after dramatic stage fall

"Not olivia rodrigo tripping and falling into a hole on stage in Melbourne tonight!!" one X user wrote.

Another added, "@oliviarodrigo tripping and falling melb tonight #oliviarodrigo"

Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans concern after dramatic stage fall

"IS SHE OKAY????" one fan asked, meanwhile another added, "somebody check on her pls i hope she didn’t hurt herself."

Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans concern after dramatic stage fall

However, a user reaffirmed, "She continued on the she. She played it off cool."

The dim lighting during her performance at Rod Laver Arena seemed to be the reason of fall.

It is worth mentioning that Rodrigo is now set to perform four shows in Sydney, Australia on 17, 18, 21, and 22.

Chappel Roan rocks the Austin City music festival stage
Chappel Roan rocks the Austin City music festival stage
Angelina Jolie makes fresh start after Brad Pitt's legal drama
Angelina Jolie makes fresh start after Brad Pitt's legal drama
Kylie Jenner says Khloe Kardashian taught her THIS beauty tip
Kylie Jenner says Khloe Kardashian taught her THIS beauty tip
Mariah Carey describes her dislike for THIS aspect of public places video
Mariah Carey describes her dislike for THIS aspect of public places
Justin Timberlake 'draws up' plan to beat DWI backlash
Justin Timberlake 'draws up' plan to beat DWI backlash
Billie Eilish reflects on 'hard time' of being in spotlight
Billie Eilish reflects on 'hard time' of being in spotlight
Nicki Minaj laughs off 'hiatus' rumors: 'We don't do that'
Nicki Minaj laughs off 'hiatus' rumors: 'We don't do that'
Rick Astley voices support for stars like Chappell Roan
Rick Astley voices support for stars like Chappell Roan