Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans concern after dramatic stage fall

Olivia Rodrigo has left fans concerned after her dramatic dive on the stage.



On Monday, Rodrigo performed her final GUTS tour concert in Melbourne, Australia.

During her energetic performance, the songstress suddenly fell into a hidden hole on stage.

Although, Rodrigo showed her resilience and regained her composure, fans were shocked.

The incident was caught on cameras and quickly went viral. Fans took to social media, sharing the clip and expressing their concerns.

"Not olivia rodrigo tripping and falling into a hole on stage in Melbourne tonight!!" one X user wrote.

Another added, "@oliviarodrigo tripping and falling melb tonight #oliviarodrigo"

"IS SHE OKAY????" one fan asked, meanwhile another added, "somebody check on her pls i hope she didn’t hurt herself."

However, a user reaffirmed, "She continued on the she. She played it off cool."

The dim lighting during her performance at Rod Laver Arena seemed to be the reason of fall.

It is worth mentioning that Rodrigo is now set to perform four shows in Sydney, Australia on 17, 18, 21, and 22.