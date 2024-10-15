Charli XCX and Kesha team up for 'Brat' re-release bonus track

Charli XCX just released a collaborative song a few days after launching the star-studded re-release of her album, BRAT.

The Official hitmaker just dropped a remix of the song, Spring Breakers with none other than Kesha, which is followed by the artist’s album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.

This collaboration was glamorously teased via a billboard with Kesha’s name spelled backwards in BRAT font, and Charli XCX’s official announcement about the collaboration being made yesterday, October 13, 2024.

Spring Breakers appeared as the bonus track on BRAT‘s expanded edition, Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not.

The album further consists of many star-studded artists, remixing one each of the 16 tracks featured in BRAT. Those artists include Ariana Grande, The 1975, Jon Hopkins, Caroline Polachek, A.G. Cook, The Japanese House, Tinashe, Julian Casablancas and SWEAT Tour supporter Shygirl.

XCX and Grande confirmed, Sympathy Is a Knife remix, with the Apple crooner writing on X, formerly Twitter, “It’s a knife when they dissect your body on the front page/ It’s a knife when they won’t believe you/ Why should you explain?”