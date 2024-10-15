Meghan Markle reputation beyond repair as expert issues warning

A Royal expert has issued a warning to Meghan Markle, stating that the public will "never forgive" her for her claims against the Royal family.



Speaking with The Sun, royal expert and author Ingrid Seward said she believes Prince Harry, however, can still repair his reputation by distancing himself from his wife.

She even suggested that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is attempting to rebrand himself separately from Markle, citing his recent participation in a "house of horror" event as a glimpse of the "old Harry.”

"But I don't see the same thing for Meghan,” she told the publication. "Deep down people still love Prince Harry, and they want to love him, I think they're just very, very disappointed in him."

"He made millions out of it [his memoir Spare], but he seriously has paid for it, because it's done his reputation an immeasurable amount of harm, especially with his family, but the way that people view him,” Seward added.

She continued: "I feel that they're both going slightly different ways to see if it works. They've tried it together, and it didn't work so well.

"So, they're doing it separately to see how well it works. And then Harry puts a little tomfoolery into it as well by going into this house of horror.

"It's really good to see a glimpse of the old Harry... and, hopefully, it will resonate with him too."