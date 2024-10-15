 
Skye Wheatley flaunts herself post controversial cosmetic surgeries

Skye Wheatley flaunts the surgically-enhanced body post controversial cosmetic surgery procedures on Monday

October 15, 2024

Skye Wheatley had a controversial fox eye lift surgery and several other procedures in Turkey last month.

On Monday, the I'm A Celebrity winner showed off the results of her surgically-enhanced body as she left a hair salon on the Gold Coast.

Moreover, the 30-year-old worked her angles and showed off her new look after getting her hair styled.

During her visit, Skye was seen filming a video for social media while she had foils in her hair.

Additionally, the influencer held her hand up to her ear as she danced for the camera.

In regards to this, Skye, who has had surgery on her nose, her breasts (twice), arms, inner thigh and face, was later seen leaving the salon after her hair transformation.

Furthermore, she flaunted her figure in a crop top and matching shorts as she carried her tripod to the car.

As per Daily Mail, Skye completed her look with a grey jumper and wore a pair of white sneakers as she posed for photographers at the front of the hair salon.

It is worth mentioning that Wheatley is no stranger to the world of cosmetic enhancements, having been open in the past about her procedures and the emotional journey that often comes with them.

In addition to the fox eye lift and liposuction, Skye also admitted she underwent a complementary temporal lift, fat transfer into the face to prevent the need for injectable dermal fillers, and a blepharoplasty an eyelid surgery last month, as per the outlet. 

