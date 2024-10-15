 
Prince Harry urged to keep up separation from Meghan Markle

Web Desk
October 15, 2024

Experts have just urged Prince Harry to keep up with his professional separation from Meghan Markle, so as to keep up with his healing.

Claims relating to this have been shared by royal commentator and expert Phil Dampier.

According to a report by the Royal Observer, the expert weighed in on everything rather candidly.

He began by pointing out how unlikely it is for Meghan to ever come back to the UK because its been reported that she “never want to set foot” there.

On the other end, given Prince Harry’s lack of friendships in the US Mr Dampier feels, “I'm sure he's lacking some mates he can go out with for a beer and truly relax.”

So “the more he does things on his own and carves out some new projects, the more likely it is he can heal himself and eventually some of the divisions with his family, but it's going to be a long road,” he added before signing off. 

