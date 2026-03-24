Jessica Biel dealing with fallout after Justin Timberlake's video surge

Jessica Biel is very upset after old arrest footage of her husband Justin Timberlake started going viral again.

The videos have brought fresh attention to an incident from 2024 that many thought was already in the past.

The footage, which is over eight hours long, shows Timberlake during his arrest in Long Island, New York.

At the time, he was charged with driving while intoxicated but later agreed to a lesser charge.

The clips, however, include bodycam videos from the police stop and scenes from inside the station.

In some moments, Timberlake looks confused while talking to officers about being on a “world tour.”

At one point, he even says his own name while trying to explain himself. Many people online have reacted to these clips, saying he looked vulnerable.

Someone close to the family said that she is “not happy about the renewed attention” and finds the situation stressful.

They also said there was a reason they tried to stop the footage from being released, as it does not show him in a good way.

Even with this, Biel is still supporting her husband as the couple shared some tough moments but she continues to stand by him while also being honest about her feelings.