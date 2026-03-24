 
Geo News

Bill Cosby hit with $19 million judgment as financial troubles mount

Hollywood icon Bill Cosby has been found guilty in a recent sexual assault lawsuit

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 24, 2026

Bill Cosby hit with $19 million judgment as financial troubles mount
Bill Cosby hit with $19 million judgment as financial troubles mount

Bill Cosby has been found guilty by a California jury for sexually assaulting Donna Motsinger, a former waitress, back in 1972.

A judge has ordered him to pay $19.25 million in damages. This is the latest case in a long series of legal troubles for the former star, who served three years in prison for assaulting Andrea Constand before being released less than five years ago.

Cosby was once called “America’s Dad” and was one of the richest TV stars.

He earned a huge fortune from The Cosby Show, commercials, comedy albums and his Fat Albert project.

At his peak, he was worth around $300–$400 million and collected expensive art and property with his wife, Camille.

Now, his money has dropped a lot as reports say that he is worth about $200 million, mostly from property and art, and he has struggled with taxes and mortgage payments.

Cosby’s history of abuse accusations goes back decades and more than 60 women have accused him of sexual assault.

The issue gained major attention in 2014 when comedian Hannibal Buress mentioned it during a stand-up show.

His cases drew widespread attention again during the #MeToo movement, and some civil lawsuits against him are still ongoing.

This latest verdict adds another chapter to the fall of a once-beloved star.

Celine Dion sparks stage return rumours as she leaves clues all over Paris
Celine Dion sparks stage return rumours as she leaves clues all over Paris
Niall Horan announces 'Dinner Party' tour: European shows confirmed
Niall Horan announces 'Dinner Party' tour: European shows confirmed
Lisa Kudrow settles ‘Friends' debate: Were Ross and Rachel on a break?
Lisa Kudrow settles ‘Friends' debate: Were Ross and Rachel on a break?
JJ Slater shares vacation snaps with beautician girlfriend Rachel Alexandra
JJ Slater shares vacation snaps with beautician girlfriend Rachel Alexandra
Nicola Peltz works through the night ahead of 'Prima' release
Nicola Peltz works through the night ahead of 'Prima' release
Inside Gethin Jones past relationship with famous fiancee
Inside Gethin Jones past relationship with famous fiancee
Miley Cyrus announces new Hannah Montana song on 20th anniversary special
Miley Cyrus announces new Hannah Montana song on 20th anniversary special
Taylor Frankie Paul fires back at fan amid ‘Bachelorette' scandal
Taylor Frankie Paul fires back at fan amid ‘Bachelorette' scandal