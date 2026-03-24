Bill Cosby hit with $19 million judgment as financial troubles mount

Bill Cosby has been found guilty by a California jury for sexually assaulting Donna Motsinger, a former waitress, back in 1972.



A judge has ordered him to pay $19.25 million in damages. This is the latest case in a long series of legal troubles for the former star, who served three years in prison for assaulting Andrea Constand before being released less than five years ago.

Cosby was once called “America’s Dad” and was one of the richest TV stars.

He earned a huge fortune from The Cosby Show, commercials, comedy albums and his Fat Albert project.

At his peak, he was worth around $300–$400 million and collected expensive art and property with his wife, Camille.

Now, his money has dropped a lot as reports say that he is worth about $200 million, mostly from property and art, and he has struggled with taxes and mortgage payments.

Cosby’s history of abuse accusations goes back decades and more than 60 women have accused him of sexual assault.

The issue gained major attention in 2014 when comedian Hannibal Buress mentioned it during a stand-up show.

His cases drew widespread attention again during the #MeToo movement, and some civil lawsuits against him are still ongoing.

This latest verdict adds another chapter to the fall of a once-beloved star.