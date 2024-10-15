Prince Harry clashing with Meghan Markle over Archie, Lilibet parenting

Its being reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fighting over their approach to parenting, and it all revolves around what to do over their royal roots.

Everything has been referenced by Royal biographer Ingrid Seward.

She weighed in on everything during an interview with The Sun.

During that chat she dished on brewing trouble over in Montecito by saying, “There's the problem of the security which is still not solved, and Harry says he won't bring his wife and children back here until he feels that he is in a secure position.”

“I do think that Harry and Meghan have a dilemma with their family life, because the children are getting older, and the children are probably absolutely intrigued to know what their cousins are like. They wouldn't remember them.”

“And I think that maybe an invitation from Charles Spencer might be attractive, and they would meet other cousins. But then it's going to raise a lot of questions,” she added.

Questions like, “Is Harry going to see his father? Is he going to see any other members of his family? So I would think at the moment they're undecided.”

Before concluding Ms Seward also said, “they seem to make a lot of fairly last-minute decisions in their lives.”