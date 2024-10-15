Al Pacino reflects on his Oscar Heartbreak: 'Not to be ignored'

Al Pacino, who is considered one of the most influential people of the 20th century, recently shared the movie’s name he really wanted to secure an Oscar for.

The 84-year-old iconic actor appeared on the BBC Today to promote his book Sonny Boy in the UK, and while talking about his long career, he mentioned that his performance in Scarface deserved more attention.

Articulating his thoughts, Pacino said he wished he had gotten an Oscar for Scarface and so much so that he even added, “I would have liked to have even got nominated for that one.”

In the movie, Pacirno played Tony Montana and uttered the famous line, “Say hello to my little friend,” but Scarface was completely snubbed by the Oscars.

For those unversed, Pacino won his Academy award ten years later for Scent of a Woman, and was also nominated seven other times, including for the first two Godfather movies.

Moving forward, the Heat star also shared that he almost got fired from The Godfather as the movie studio, Paramount, was not sure regarding his selection for Michael Corleone’s character in the movie based on Mario Puzo’s book.

Reminiscing over difficult days on the set of The Godfather, Pacino shared, “When your director talks to you and says you’re not delivering and you hear the chirping all around you start to feel like, ‘I don’t think I’m wanted here.’”

“I didn’t know whether what I was doing was right or wrong but they were losing patience,” he concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that Scarface was released on December 9, 1983, which was the remake of the 1932 movie under the same name.