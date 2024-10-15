Kanye West's ex assistant reveals Bianca Censori's real role in his office

Kanye West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta has made new shocking revelations against the rapper and his wife, Bianca Censori.



The former Only Fans model, who is suing West for sexual harassment and stalking during her employment in 2021-22, updated her June lawsuit Friday night with more disturbing claims of a hyper-sexualised work environment.

The lawsuit describes West's Yeezy offices as a "sexual playground" and the Australian architect's real role as his "sex party coordinator," alleging that Censori willingly participated in the rapper's "twisted sexual fantasies."

Pisciotta also claimed West once "grabbed her by the throat" in front of Censori, who seemed aloof by the move. She added that the incident took place in November 2022 when she ran into the couple at a Post Malone concert after she quit working for West.

The suit also states West frequently hosted "sex parties" at luxury hotels and tried to "expose" Pisciotta to them.



West denied the allegations made in the initial lawsuit but is yet to respond to the updated one.

These new claims come on the heels of West and Censori's now-exposed divorce stunt, as reports claim the couple initiated the breakup news to arouse attention towards his new album.

Pisciotta also alleges West harboured a disturbing fetish of wanting to involve the mothers of his targets, including Censori’s own family. She claimed so with further allegations of having seen such a conversation between him and Censori, whose mother was visiting Los Angeles at the time.

Pisciotta claimed West used his connections at companies like Adidas and Gap to get work visas to traffic women into the US for sex, making Censori's case a similar one.