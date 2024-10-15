'Smile 2' star Ray Nicholson reflects on his father's iconic legacy: 'We’re different people'

Ray Nicholson, who appeared opposite Diane Kruger in Out of the Blue, recently opened about his inspiration before his forthcoming movie Smile 2.

Per Deadline, on the red carpet for Smile 2, a sequel to the horror movie about a scary smiling figure, Ray was told that some fans noticed his smile in the poster looks like his dad's, Jack Nicholson’s, famous smile from The Shining.

Responding to his fans comment, he said, “We’re very different people. I was born in 1992, he was born in 1937. The things that affect me don’t necessarily affect him.”

“Obviously, I love him. He’s my inspiration. I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it, that’s how I learned to be a human being. So, of course we’re gonna be kind of similar,” he admitted.

Taking into account his dad’s accomplished career, Ray also articulated that he was not sure he could match his dad’s long list of great movies, which includes One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Chinatown, and The Departed.

Further reflecting on his bond with his father, the 32-year-old actor revealed by saying, “If he ever did tell me something, I probably wouldn’t investigate it for myself because I’d be like, ‘You’re the best, of course, that’s right,’ and it might not work for me.”

“I love him. He’s also my hero. I’m the luckiest kid in the world,” he concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Smile 2 stars Ray as Paul Hudson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, and Naomi Scott as a global pop star haunted by a creepy smiling figure.

It is pertinent to mention that Smile 2 is set to hit theaters on October 18, 2024.