Style maverick Ahmad Memon leads Pakistan's historic debut at Mr International 2024

Ahmad Memon poses with a horse during a photoshoot in this undated photo.— Reporter

Debonaire-style maverick Ahmad Memon is handsomely set to make history as Pakistan's first-ever contestant at the Mr International Pageant 2024, scheduled for this December in Bangkok, Thailand, marking a momentous milestone for the country, where such events are met with conservatism.

The prestigious event, now in its sixteenth edition, will feature participants from around the globe, including England, Lebanon, Indonesia, India, and Nigeria.

Surprisingly, many people in Pakistan are unaware of male pageants, and Memon was no exception. In a candid interview with Geo.tv, he shared how his friend and the first Miss Universe Pakistan, Erica Robin, introduced him to the idea. “When Erica mentioned it, I couldn’t believe there was a pageant for men too! She encouraged me to apply,” Memon recalled.

“At first, I didn’t take her seriously, but when I looked into it, I realised representatives from nearly every country were participating—except Pakistan. So, I thought, why not raise our green flag on an international stage?” After a series of meetings, he received the call that would change everything: he was selected to represent Pakistan.

Memon was amazed to be chosen, especially since he might have been one of the last to be interviewed in Karachi. He’s already preparing his outfits for the various rounds of the competition. While women in beauty pageants often have to carefully consider their wardrobe choices and brace themselves for criticism, he has his very own approach to style.

“I want to wear outfits that reflect my country’s culture and heritage. I’m focusing on traditional and beautiful attire,” he explained.

As for the national costume round, he is still working on it. However, for the swimwear round, he has something special that showcases the rich heritage of Pakistan. “I’m up to wearing a gown in swimwear round also, reflects the heritage of my country, I can’t reveal too much right now—it’s a surprise for everyone in December!” he said teasingly.

In the 2023 Miss Universe competition, Erica Robin broke a 72-year-old record by choosing to wear a burkini in the swimsuit round, earning praise globally. However, in Pakistan, some criticised her for not seeking approval from the state before representing the country on the global stage.

Memon’s journey coincides with star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s recent success at the Olympic games, showcasing the positive image of the country. Memon believes that participating in events like this helps dispel negative perceptions about Pakistan.

“I want to raise our flag high at Mr International and show the world what we’re capable of,” he stated.

He sees this competition as a new door opening for young Pakistanis. “There are so many talented and beautiful people in Pakistan who don’t realise they can be recognised worldwide for their skills and beauty. I hope my journey inspires others to take part in these competitions too.”

Ahmad Memon poses for photos during a fashion photoshoot. — Reporter

When asked about criticism regarding fashion, the aspiring young fashion enthusiast noted that both men and women face scrutiny, but "he believes women often bear the brunt of it due to societal expectations". However, he emphasised that everyone should focus on the positive aspects and not let criticism bring them down.

He comes from a Karachi-based Sindhi family, and many assume he belongs to the Memon community because of his surname. “This is just a misunderstanding, as my mother is from a Pashtun-Kashmiri background, and my family has been settled in Karachi since the pre-partition era,” he clarified.

In 2023, Pakistan made its debut in the Miss Universe pageant, with Karachi’s Erica Robin, while model Noor Xarmina will represent Pakistan in the upcoming Miss Universe competition in Mexico this November.

Now, with Memon stepping onto the stage at the Mr International pageant in December, there is a sense of anticipation and optimism for what's to come.