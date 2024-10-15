Harrison Ford backs Marvel amid criticism

Marvel was under fire from some big names in Hollywood, but not Harrison Ford, who is backing the franchise.



Speaking to GQ Magazine, the Star Wars star said, “I mean, this is the Marvel universe, and I’m just there on a weekend pass. I’m a sailor new to this town.”

He continued, “I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the ’80s and ’90s. I don’t have anything general to say about it.”

“It’s the condition our condition is in, and things change and morph and go on. We’re silly if we sit around regretting the change and don’t participate.”

The veteran actor noted, “I’m participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least, I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that.”

Harrison is set to make his MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World, which will be released in cinemas on Feb. 14, 2025.