Jennifer Aniston's new approach to keeping dates with 'roster of guys' private

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found a way to keep her dates private.



According to a friend of Aniston who spoke to Radar Online, the actress has her dates at her huge Bel-Air mansion to maintain privacy.

Per the source, the Murder Mystery star “is shy about going out and would rather stay home where she can have total privacy and control over her environment. She can have the lighting set to flatter her skin, her favorite candles burning, staffers to bring refreshments.”

They continued: “Her home really is a sanctuary and where she feels most secure, so at this point, she’d much rather just have her dates come to her rather than drag them down out to the Sunset Tower, which used to be a favorite haunt of hers. It’s not that she’s trying to hide them, she just prefers to have a more low-key dating life.”

“The pressure that comes with dating publicly is so intense, it can ruin a relationship before it gets off the ground,” they added.

Another source said that intense media scrutiny around her marriage to Justin Theroux was the reason the duo divorced in 2018.

“Relationships are hard enough without people sticking their noses where they don’t belong," said the tipster.

They also said that the Morning Show star has “quite the roster of guys going,” yet “none of them have managed to get her to fully commit, but she has introduced her favorites to her friends.”

Jennifer Aniston’s first marriage was to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and her second to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.