Photo: Lana Del Rey 'wants to start a family' husband Jeremy Dufrene: Source

Lana Del Rey is reportedly lively a blessed married life with Jeremy Dufrene.

As fans will be aware, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene tied the knot on September 26, 2024, in a Louisiana bayou.

As per the latest report of Life & Style, Jeremy fell in love with Lana and not her celebrity lifestyle.

“Her gator guy is a standup man who doesn’t care about showbiz one bit,” a source dished.

They went on to explain, “In fact, Jeremy didn’t know who she was when they met.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the duo hit it off after meeting on one of his tours in 2019.

“He’s not trying to steal the spotlight and is very secure in what he brings to the table,” they also shared.

In addition to this, the source mentioned that Summertime Sadness songstress “wants to start a family” with Jeremy, who is reportedly the father to three kids.

This report comes after Lana took to her official Instagram handle and penned, “Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing,” she gushes. “We’re very happy.”